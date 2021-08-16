LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0758 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $263,706.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00872130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045008 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,483,202 coins and its circulating supply is 103,937,758 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

