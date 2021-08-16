Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,357. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.78.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

