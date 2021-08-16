LunchMoney (LMY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,950.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $346,396.71 and approximately $1,950.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,114,657 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

