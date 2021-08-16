Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.23.

LYFT opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

