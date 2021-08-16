Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of URNXF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.