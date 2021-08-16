Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of URNXF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
