Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Financial Contrast

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maiden and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 22.02% -9.82% -0.54% W. R. Berkley 10.57% 11.27% 2.45%

Volatility and Risk

Maiden has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maiden and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 3 4 0 2.57

Maiden presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.90%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $81.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Maiden.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maiden and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $184.12 million 1.46 $41.76 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.63 $530.67 million $2.32 32.14

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Maiden on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

