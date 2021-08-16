Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.30

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$117.30 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.00.

Several research firms have commented on MEQ. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

