Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,312,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 357,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,600,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 403.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

