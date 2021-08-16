Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

