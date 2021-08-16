Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 344.1% from the July 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCOA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Marijuana Company of America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Marijuana Company of America alerts:

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.