Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $16.03 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 6.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.