Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

