Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAURY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.54. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

