Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 333,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,724,900 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

