Mask Network Price Reaches $6.73 (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $112.98 million and approximately $69.07 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00014514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00928754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00110328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,788,822 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

