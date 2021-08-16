Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.55.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

TSE MMX opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of C$827.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.47 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.23%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.