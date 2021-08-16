Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,031.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

