Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 360 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 88,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $230,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. 246,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

