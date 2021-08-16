Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.00. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $244.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.