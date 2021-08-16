Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $190.00. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,414. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $227.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

