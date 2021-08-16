McCutchen Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 8.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $38,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,867. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $264.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

