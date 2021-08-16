McCutchen Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McCutchen Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,616. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

