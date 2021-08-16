Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,112. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

