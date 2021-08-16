Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,310. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

