Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 73.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 59,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

