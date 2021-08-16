Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $107.91. 10,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.