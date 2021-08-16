Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDRR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.19. 462,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

