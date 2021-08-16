MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MedAvail were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in MedAvail by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 79.14% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

MedAvail Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

