MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGTX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

