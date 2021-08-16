Melon Market Capitalization Tops $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.00938188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00110795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

