MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.05 million and $421.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

