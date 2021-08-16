Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,912 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after buying an additional 1,398,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

MRK traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. 312,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

