Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $275,160.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,712.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $278.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

