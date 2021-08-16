MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Tops $38.92 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $38.92 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00139107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00157639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.14 or 1.00019087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.40 or 0.00906045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.81 or 0.06961260 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,899,129,904 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,968,696 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.