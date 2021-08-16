MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

CXH stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

