MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE MFM opened at $7.24 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

