Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

