MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $728.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $728.00, but opened at $743.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $714.40, with a volume of 1,985 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $611.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

