Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 189.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

