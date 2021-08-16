Millennium Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTACU. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.20 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

