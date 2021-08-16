Millennium Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Metacrine were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metacrine by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Metacrine alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.