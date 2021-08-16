Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Gamida Cell worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

