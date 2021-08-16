Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 58.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,908 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

