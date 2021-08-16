Millennium Management LLC Sells 33,764 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

