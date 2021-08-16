Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 96.2% in July

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

HIE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 60,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,342. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

