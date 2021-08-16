MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.01

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 2421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.