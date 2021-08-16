MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

MINISO Group stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 658,978 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,675,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

