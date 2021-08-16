Mirrored Amazon Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.14 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $4,020.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,384.92 or 0.07138778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,019 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

