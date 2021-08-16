Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $151.24 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $27.22 million and $98,934.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.24 or 0.00328211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 179,989 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.