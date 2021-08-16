Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $721.45 or 0.01526215 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $24.66 million and $93,238.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00137468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00159668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.67 or 1.00371946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00923656 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.51 or 0.06965203 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 34,180 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

